Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,499,000. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $326.58 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $328.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

