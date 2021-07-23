Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 360.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nikola by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NKLA opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.