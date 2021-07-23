Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 38,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 249,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

