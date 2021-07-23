Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

