Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $398.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.73.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

