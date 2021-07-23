Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

