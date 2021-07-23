PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Lifted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $160.06 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

