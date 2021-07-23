Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £171.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

