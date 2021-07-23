Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.
LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.77 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £171.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
