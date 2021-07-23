Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 59,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

