Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.76-5.86 EPS.

Shares of PM opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

