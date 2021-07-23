Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Phillips 66 worth $357,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 9,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

