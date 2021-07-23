Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 458,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

