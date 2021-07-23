Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.47. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.