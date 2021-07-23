Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,700 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.46. 365,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

