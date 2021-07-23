Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $2,025.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00436150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000250 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.66 or 0.01357591 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,572,974 coins and its circulating supply is 429,312,538 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

