Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

