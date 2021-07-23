Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

