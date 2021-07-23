Piper Sandler Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

