Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

