Piper Sandler Weighs in on Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Old National Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $47,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

