Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

