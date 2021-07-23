PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 127.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

