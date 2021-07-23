Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.20.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

