Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 227.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,874 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

