Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 36,125 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $31,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $178.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.