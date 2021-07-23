Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Mattel worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

