Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 18,476 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Continental Resources worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

