Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 409,500 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

