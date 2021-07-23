Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

