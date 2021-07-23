Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582,371 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

