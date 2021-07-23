Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $28,000 Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.56 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

