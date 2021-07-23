Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $26,000 in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lannett by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lannett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lannett by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

