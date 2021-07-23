PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $63.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

