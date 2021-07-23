PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSK. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

