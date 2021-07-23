Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$127.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.00.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$127.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$89.59 and a 12-month high of C$128.74.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. Analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

