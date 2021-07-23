Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.08 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $63,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.