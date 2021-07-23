Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $65,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $469.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $470.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.52.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

