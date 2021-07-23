Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,881 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,881 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $68,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

