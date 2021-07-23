Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $144.75 on Friday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.21. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

