Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

