Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.78

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 1254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

