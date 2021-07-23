Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

