Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

PRGS opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

