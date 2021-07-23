ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $99.90. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 2,290 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

