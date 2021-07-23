ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 192028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 170,722 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,896,000 after buying an additional 399,670 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $328,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

