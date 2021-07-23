Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 35,300 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the quarter. Herman Miller accounts for 6.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Herman Miller worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,497. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

