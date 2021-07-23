Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the period. OrthoPediatrics makes up about 0.9% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

