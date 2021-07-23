Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.08 Million in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 971,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Sientra makes up approximately 3.1% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

