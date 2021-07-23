Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosus presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Prosus stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. Prosus has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

