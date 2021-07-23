Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $51.34

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.34, but opened at $54.35. Prothena shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

